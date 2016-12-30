+ READ ARTICLE





President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for his inauguration have hit another bump in the road. A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, which is slated to perform at the event, has quit in protest and penned an open letter explaining her reasoning.

Jan Chamberlin announced her resignation from the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints-affiliated choir in a note on Facebook on Thursday. In the letter, which is addressed to the choir’s leader and her family and friends, Chamberlin said that after reflection and prayer and with “a sad and heavy heart,” she is resigning her position in the choir.



“I know the goodness of your hearts. And your desire to go out there and show that we are politically neutral and share good will.” she wrote to her fellow choir members. “I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fa[s]cism by singing for this man.”

While an LDS Church spokesman told the Salt Lake Tribune that choir members are “not required to participate” in the inauguration ceremonies, apparently that wasn’t enough for Chamberlin.

“For me, this is a HUGELY moral issue,” she wrote, going on to say that she is very patriotic, and joined the choir to honor her father, who “hated tyranny and was extremely distraught over the holocaust.” She now fears history is repeating itself, writing, “Tyranny is now on our doorstep.”

She adds, “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

She ended by noting, “My heart is shattered and broken…………. but my conscience is clear. And THAT, really is all that matters.”

This open letter comes just a week after it was announced that the Radio City Rockettes would also be performing at the inauguration, despite protests from the dancers.