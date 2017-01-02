TIME Politics Donald Trump

Donald Trump Says North Korea’s Long-Range Nuclear Missile ‘Won’t Happen’

Donald Trump
Pablo Martinez Monsivais—AP In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with President Obama in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

After Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address that preparations for launching an ICBM have 'reached the final stage'

Donald Trump insists North Korea won’t develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Trump addressed the issue Monday evening on Twitter. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Sunday in his annual New Year’s address that preparations for launching an ICBM have “reached the final stage.” He did not explicitly say a test was imminent.

Trump tweeted: “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!”

It was unclear if Trump meant he would stop North Korea or he was simply doubting the country’s capabilities. His aides did not immediately respond to questions seeking clarification.

Trump then berated North Korea’s most important ally, tweeting: “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”

