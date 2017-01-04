How to Break Your 7 Worst Health Habits





We all have at least one not-so-great behavior we’ve tried (and tried and tried) to kick: Sucking down super-sweet coffee drinks every morning. Cuddling up to Netflix until “yikes!” o’clock every night. Even if you’re not smoking a pack a day, these moves still take a toll on your health. This year, it’s time to make a change. You told Health your top seven most obstinate bad habits, and we tapped leading experts to find out how you can finally transform your ways. Here’s to a healthier, happier, stronger year ahead. Cheers! (With a refreshing glass of H2O, of course.)



The habit: Unwinding with a drink every night

Why you can’t shake it: It’s called happy hour for a reason. “Alcohol releases pleasure chemicals, like endorphins and dopamine. When you get that feeling, you want a little more, and more—and that’s why you might ask for another round,” says psychologist Michael Levy, PhD, director of substance use services at North Shore Medical Center in Salem, Mass.

The goal: While enjoying two or three drinks with friends is okay on occasion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says women should generally aim to have one drink a day at most (seven per week). Regularly going above that can increase your risk of health problems, such as certain cancers and high blood pressure. (If you’re experiencing negative consequences because of your drinking, no matter how much you consume, it may be a problem. Reach out to your doctor as the first step toward getting help.)

How to change a wine habit

Take days off: It’s a good idea to order a mocktail a couple of days a week. “This helps reduce your tolerance, so on days you do drink, one feels like enough,” says Levy.

Savor every sip: Make your gin and tonic or glass of bubbly last 45 minutes to an hour. How? Put your glass down between sips.

Measure: Pour out exactly 5 ounces of wine (or 1 1/2 ounces of hard alcohol) to see what “one drink” really looks like. Research shows it’s easy to overpour, depending on the size and shape of the glass; restaurants may serve you 7 ounces or more. Mixed drinks, too, contain more alcohol than you might think—the average gin and tonic counts as 1.6 drinks, while a margarita counts as 1.7.

Gab, not glug: Instead of rushing the bar immediately, start by ordering something nonalcoholic and catching up with friends. (That is the point, after all!) Then get a drink. One off-the-wall option: a beer—especially if you don’t really love it. “It’s 12 ounces, so it takes longer to drink, and you’ll sip it more slowly than you would your favorite drink,” says Levy.

Health.com: The Buddha Diet Will Help You Lose Weight With Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

The habit: Drinking flavored coffee

Why you can’t shake it: “You’re taking the first hit of your drug,” says Brooke Alpert, RD, author of The Sugar Detox. Even a simple drink like a small vanilla latte can contain 14 grams, or almost 4 teaspoons, of added sugar—more than half of what you should consume all day. (The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 24 grams of added sugar daily.) “Coffee drinks are basically milkshakes,” says Alpert. Since liquid sugar (in drinks) gets absorbed into your bloodstream quickly—particularly when you sip it first thing in the a.m.—the corresponding blood sugar spike and crash makes you crave even more sugar later. “That sets you up to make poor food choices the rest of the day,” says Alpert.

The goal: Stop adding any sugar to your coffee.

How to fix a flavored coffee habit

DIY: If you typically order a presweetened beverage, get it unsweetened, then add real sugar yourself. “It’s like having salad dressing on the side. It’ll give you awareness of how much sugar you were really having,” says Alpert. Try this for one or two days.

Cold-turkey it: Alpert has found that cutting sugar out of the drink completely (rather than weaning off it) is the most effective tactic for her clients. It may be super hard at first, but you’ll adjust faster. Order unsweetened coffee with regular milk, half-and-half, or cream (yep, fat can be good—it’s tasty and satiating) and sprinkle in cinnamon and nutmeg yourself. Or ask the barista to blend coffee, milk, and ice for a healthy frappe; Alpert says many people find unsweetened iced coffee more palatable than hot. Still too bitter? Swap the joe for a flavored tea, which you can find in a lot of fun fruity, spicy, and naturally sweet flavors, like vanilla rooibos and passion fruit green tea.

The habit: Staying up late to watch TV

Why you can’t shake it: You’re so swamped during the day that when you finally do get a chance to sit down, it’s already bedtime. “People steal time from sleep just to have time for themselves to relax,” says James Findley, PhD, clinical director of the behavioral sleep medicine program at the University of Pennsylvania.

The goals: Start winding down an hour before bed and set limits on how much you watch.

How to stop watching so much TV before bed

Move the TV out: Television in your bedroom? Get it outta there. “If the bed means it’s time to watch TV, it stops being a cue that it’s sleep time,” explains Findley.

Delegate: If you’re running around trying to check off everything on your to-do list—and then have no time left for yourself at the end of the night—step back and think about which tasks can be done tomorrow (sleeping > sparkly kitchen) and which you can delegate (can your partner or kids fold the laundry?). Taking some things off your plate—and learning to ignore what’s not a priority—will create space in your schedule for relaxation so it doesn’t cut into valuable snooze hours.

Wind down: Designate the hour before bed as your time for bliss and self-care. If TV truly does help you relax, you’ve got the green light from Findley to catch your fave show, as long as it’s not scary or overstimulating. Know you’re a sucker for that Fixer Upper marathon? Set restrictions (TV goes off at 10 p.m.—no excuses!). “You have to consider whether you’re willing to take two hours to enjoy TV now and pay for it for the 16 hours after you wake up,” says Findley. You can also find an activity that helps you simmer down and feels like self-care to boot, like reading that book you’ve had on your list forever, listening to quiet music, turning on a podcast, knitting, or applying a face mask.

Health.com: 13 Weight Loss Resolutions You Shouldn’t Make

The habit: Stress eating

Why you can’t shake it: “Turning to food is an easy way to soothe, comfort, or distract yourself,” says Minh-Hai Alex, RD, a mindful-eating expert in Seattle. And it’s never a plate of steamed veggies you reach for (imagine that!). High-carb, high-fat fare can trigger the reward circuits in the brain, giving you the feel-good boost you’re seeking in the moment.

The goal: Figure out what it is that you actually need (it’s usually not food).

How to stop stress eating

Practice self-care: Stress is one thing, but when paired with sleep deprivation, fatigue or ravenous hunger, it can make resisting that pint of ice cream even harder. Be sure you’re prioritizing sleep, relaxing in some way every day, and staying well-nourished.

Power pause: When the chips are calling your name, hold off a second and get curious. “Are you actually physically hungry?” asks Alex. If not, then think, “What am I asking the food to do for me?” Possible answers: procrastinate, alleviate loneliness, fix a bad mood.

Now decide: If you conclude, “Yes, I’m stressed and no one’s keeping me from those Oreos,” then tell yourself you’ll put a few on a plate and mindfully enjoy them rather than mindlessly polish off half a sleeve, says Alex. “This is progress because you’re not acting on autopilot. It’s not a crime to give yourself permission to eat something.”

Fulfill your need: Whether you opted to eat the treat or not, identify what your body and mind are really itching for: a walk break to clear your head from a tough task, connection in the form of a quick text to a friend or a few minutes journaling your worries at the end of the day. That can head off future dives into the chip bag.