TIME Entertainment movies

Fans Raise Lightsabers to Honor Carrie Fisher in Tributes Across the Country

Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4
Daniel Boczarski—2016 Getty Images Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Force is with her

Carrie Fisher fans across the U.S. are headed to vigils to honor the late actress, who died on Tuesday, with their lightsabers in tow.

In Texas, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema invited “Jedis of all ages” to pay tribute to Fisher, made famous for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars. The theater encouraged fans to dress up as their favorite characters and “bring along as many lightsabers as you own,” in a press release for the vigil.

Outside the Austin theater on Wednesday night, fans raised their lightsabers in tribute to Fisher and her role as Princess Leia.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will hold further vigils and screenings of Fisher’s films in theater locations in other parts of Texas, Virginia and Nebraska.

Hundreds of fans poured into Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California on Wednesday for a lightsaber vigil as well, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team