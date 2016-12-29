



The Gilmore Girls revival that debuted on Netflix over Thanksgiving was supposed to be a stand-alone series that gave fans and creator Amy Sherman-Palladino a sense of closure. However, the show closed with a serious cliffhanger in the form of four tiny words between Lorelai and Rory. (If you don’t know what they are, stop now and finish the darn show already.) Now, Netflix has sent out a tweet that is making fans wonder if more Gilmore Girls is on its way.

The tweet is a throwback reference to April Nardini’s science fair project that lead her to discover that Luke Danes was her father. However, the images in the tweet include Rory’s on-again off-again beau Logan Huntzberger (who is currently engaged), a guy in a Wookiee costume, and her hapless boyfriend, Paul, a man she found so dull that she kept forgetting he existed.

The implication is that a future Gilmore girl will be seeking for her father. Does that mean more Gilmore Girls episodes are on the way to Netflix? Mull that over a large cup of coffee, a plate of old Halloween candy, and a box of Pop Tarts.