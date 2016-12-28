Even George R.R. Martin Thinks 2016 Was ‘Too Much to Bear’





George R.R. Martin agrees 2016 was an overwhelming year.

“Death, death, and more death… this year just keeps getting worse and worse,” the Game of Thrones scribe wrote on his Live Journal blog yesterday. He wasn’t giving a sneak peek of the new season of Game of Thrones or of the action in the next installment of his A Song of Ice and Fire books—instead, he was bemoaning the loss of Carrie Fisher and Richard Adams, the author of Watership Down, who both passed away on Tuesday.

In his post, Martin described Fisher as “a bright, beautiful, talented actress, and a strong, witty, outspoken woman” and urged people to read Adams’s book, which he called “one of the three great fantasy novels of the twentieth century.”

These recent deaths come at the tale end of a year that has cost the world George Michael, David Bowie, Prince, Gene Wilder, Muhammad Ali, Leonard Cohen, and many other beloved actors, musicians and athletes. It’s all been too much for Martin, who wrote, “Please, let this wretched year come to an end.”

That’s right, even the blood-thirsty mastermind behind the brutal Red Wedding—an author who has no qualms about killing off his most cherished characters—thinks 2016 is just too much to bear.