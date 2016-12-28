In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death, the beloved actress and author who died Tuesday following a heart attack at the age of 60, accolades and remembrances have been pouring in from all corners of the Internet.

One of these tributes is a newly resurfaced, 15-second scene cut from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In a clip shared by Vulture, Fisher’s character, General Leia Organa, tells a Resistance fighter to contact the Galactic Senate and demand action on the rising threat of the First Order. When the soldier boldly asks her if anyone will care, Fisher imbues her general with a feisty fieriness, saying with a sardonic smile, “Not all the senators think I’m insane. Or maybe they do. I don’t really care.”

It was a brilliant call back to the way Fisher’s Princess Leia verbally rolled her eyes at Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford’s Han Solo after they came to rescue her in A New Hope, the first film in the original Star Wars trilogy. It was a subtle, yet telling reminder that in Fisher’s skilled hands, a princess can grow up to be a general and a good one at that.

[H/T Vulture]