TIME Politics 2016 Election

Donald Trump Lashes Out at President Obama for Transition ‘Roadblocks’

US-POLITICS-TRUMP
JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images US President-elect Donald Trump addresses a 'Thank You Tour 2016' rally on December 17, 2016 in Mobile, Alabama.

"Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at President Barack Obama on Wednesday morning, tweeting that the current president had put out “inflammatory” “statements and roadblocks.”

Although the president-elect seemed ready to collaborate with Obama early in the transition, he has redirected his sentiments since Obama stated in an interview that he could have won in a presidential race against Trump. The president-elect refuted that claim several times on Twitter in recent days, and now he’s taking aim at the U.N. resolution against Israeli settlements, which the Obama administration abstained from voting on and chose not to veto.

“We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S.,” Trump wrote, but “not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team