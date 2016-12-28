TIME World Syria

Turkey and Russia Agree on Syria Cease-Fire Plan, Turkish State News Agency Says

GEORGE OURFALIAN—AFP/Getty Images Syrians regime forces walk past destroyed buildings in the former rebel-held Ansari district in the northern city of Aleppo on December 23, 2016.

'Terror groups' are not part of the agreement, however

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a cease-fire comprising the whole of Syria.

The Anadolu Agency, quoting unnamed sources on Wednesday, said the two countries were working to ensure that the cease-fire would come into effect after midnight.

It said however that terror organizations would be kept outside of the cease-fire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups would be considered terror organizations. It said a peace process in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey’s leadership if the cease-fire holds. Anadolu said the two countries would act as “guarantors” of the peace process.

There was no immediate confirmation from Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

