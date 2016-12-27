‘Our Great and Powerful Princess.’ George Lucas Remembers Carrie Fisher

+ READ ARTICLE





Star Wars creator George Lucas remembered Carrie Fisher as “our great and powerful princess” in a statement following the actor’s death on Tuesday.

Lucas, who directed Fisher as she played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, praised Fisher’s ability not only as an actor but also as a writer and comedian, and offered his personal condolences to her family.

“Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives,” Lucas said. “She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

“In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think,” he added.

Fisher died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.