TIME Entertainment remembrance

It’s Not Just Star Wars: Carrie Fisher’s 11 Best Roles

The actor has died at 60

Carrie Fisher, the actor who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars film and went on to reprise the role in the 2015 reboot, has died. She was 60.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief from celebrities on social media, including her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who simply said he has “no words.”

While she is best known for her role as the get-things-done princess in Star Wars, Fisher had many other roles on both the big screen and the small screen. Check out her best roles above, from 1975’s turn in Shampoo to a 2014 cameo as herself in The Big Bang Theory.

 

