‘Carrie Fisher’s Dog’ Says Goodbye to ‘Mommy’

Carrie Fisher‘s dog wished “mommy” farewell in a poignant message posted to Twitter a few hours after the death of the Star Wars actor.

“Saddest tweets to tweet,” the post read. “Mommy is gone. I love you.”

The dog—named Gary—became a frequent companion for Fisher in her later years and a celebrity in his own right. Fisher brought the pet along to interviews and often shared images of the animal on social media. Gary’s Twitter account—named “Carrie Fisher’s Dog”—has attracted 26,000 Twitter followers in the past two years, though it remains unclear who actually posts the messages.