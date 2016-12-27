‘Carrie Fisher’s Dog’ Says Goodbye to ‘Mommy’

+ READ ARTICLE





Carrie Fisher‘s dog wished “mommy” farewell in a poignant message posted to Twitter a few hours after the death of the Star Wars actor.

“Saddest tweets to tweet,” the post read. “Mommy is gone. I love you.”

The dog — named Gary — became a frequent companion for Fisher in her later years and a celebrity in his own right. Fisher brought the pet along to interviews and often shared images of the animal on social media. Gary’s Twitter account — named “Carrie Fisher’s Dog” — has attracted 26,000 Twitter followers in the past two years, though it remains unclear who actually posts the messages.