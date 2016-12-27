TIME Newsfeed viral

‘Carrie Fisher’s Dog’ Says Goodbye to ‘Mommy’

The dog belonging to the late Star Wars actor became an Internet celebrity in his own right

Carrie Fisher‘s dog wished “mommy” farewell in a poignant message posted to Twitter a few hours after the death of the Star Wars actor.

“Saddest tweets to tweet,” the post read. “Mommy is gone. I love you.”

The dog — named Gary — became a frequent companion for Fisher in her later years and a celebrity in his own right. Fisher brought the pet along to interviews and often shared images of the animal on social media. Gary’s Twitter account — named “Carrie Fisher’s Dog” — has attracted 26,000 Twitter followers in the past two years, though it remains unclear who actually posts the messages.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team