Mark Hamill Is Speechless Over Carrie Fisher’s Death

Luke And Leia
Terry O'Neill—Getty Images Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in costume Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy, 1977.

The two starred in "Star Wars" as twin siblings Luke and Leia

Like many Star Wars fans around the world, actor Mark Hamill could not believe the news that Carrie Fisher died Tuesday.

Hamill, who starred as reluctant hero Luke Skywalker in the intergalactic series, tweeted his shock over the sudden death of his co-star Fisher, along with a picture of the two actors in their costumes from the original trilogy.

Fisher and Hamill played rebellion fighters who meet aboard the Death Star, where Fisher’s character, Princess Leia, was imprisoned. The two joined forces to take down the evil Empire, learning later on in the series that they were actually twin siblings fathered by evil Empire leader Darth Vader. Though they didn’t share any screen time, both actors reprised their roles in The Force Awakens, the latest installment of Star Wars released in late 2015.

Fisher suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. During her hospital stay, Hamill posted a get-well message on his Instagram page:

