Watch Carrie Fisher’s Star Wars Audition Tape

For many people, Carrie Fisher will always be Princess Leia Organa, her beloved character in the Star Wars franchise. Whether clad in white robes with cinnamon-bun hair in A New Hope, doing away with Jabba the Hutt in The Return of the Jedi, or hugging Han Solo in The Force Awakens, Fisher fully embodied the fiery princess.

As fans around the world mourn Fisher’s death from a heart attack at the age of 60, her original Star Wars audition tape has resurfaced. In the audition tape, Fisher reads her lines with Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, and it’s clear that Fisher is excited to play her part, even though Star Wars was yet to become the international, intergalactic phenomenon it is today.

Watching the tape now is the perfect blend of nostalgia and fandom in the wake of this heartbreaking loss.

