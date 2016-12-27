+ READ ARTICLE





Star Wars fans around the world were saddened to learn that actress Carrie Fisher—who shot to fame playing Princess Leia in the original trilogy—died Tuesday.

Fisher, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a plane last week, died in Los Angeles at the age of 60. Though she would eventually take jobs as a screenplay doctor and a writer, Fisher was best-known for playing the take-charge princess of the space opera classics A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. She also reprised her role as Princess Leia in the latest Star Wars installment The Force Awakens, released in late 2015.



For despondent lovers of the galaxy far, far away, here are some of Fisher’s most memorable quotes from the Star Wars series:

“Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”

In one of Fisher’s first lines in A New Hope, her character enclosed a secret message in droid R2-D2 asking help from renowned Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in her rebellion against the Empire.

“Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”

Upon meeting Luke Skywalker for the first time in her cell on the Death Star, Leia expresses her skepticism at his stormtrooper disguise.

“Why, you stuck up, half-witted, scruffy-looking Nerf herder.”

In a fight with her romantic interest throughout the series, smuggler Han Solo, Fisher’s character hurled a Star Wars-themed jab at her beau, played by Harrison Ford.

“I’d just as soon kiss a Wookie.”

Leia fires this line at Han during a tense argument about their relationship in The Empire Strikes Back.

“He’s my brother.”

At the end of Return of the Jedi, Leia explains her relationship with Luke to a confused and jealous Han.