Remembering Carrie Fisher: Look Back at the Star Wars Legend’s Life

Carrie Fisher, the beloved actor best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, has died. She was 60.

Fisher reportedly suffered a heart attack late last week while on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Her mother later said she was in stable condition. But her death was confirmed in a statement by a family spokesperson on Monday.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement said. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

