Celebrities Mourn Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘A Brilliantly Funny, Talented Woman’

The death of Carrie Fisher, the actor best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, prompted an immediate outpouring of grief and remembrance from a wide range of celebrities.
“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” William Shatner tweeted. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”
Fisher died at age 60 on Tuesday. She had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Here are some of the remembrances posted on social media Tuesday afternoon:
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie
R.I.P.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher
— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.
— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016
Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher.
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016
RIP
Carrie Fisher
May the force be with you always
… pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/8BfXeZiGNd
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016
Heavy heart, yet again… girls wanted to be her, boys were in love with her… Smart, strong, talented woman RIP #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/birenZAuuL
— Maxim Roy (@Mllemaximroy) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
Farewell to 1 of my (and many others') first loves, a true talent, & a princess. RIP @carrieffisher. This scoundrel will miss you, highness.
— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 27, 2016
Inspiring, entertaining & a real cultural icon. Rest in peace Carrie Fisher – a true talent who will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/J7USO1uDe2
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
I appreciate people who turn pain into laughs. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) December 27, 2016
Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly…❤️
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher had a brilliant mind. I will miss her insight her wit and her beautiful voice.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2016
The love kindness & joy u gave the world will always be. You were an angel in an earth suit. Love to u forever Carrie Fisher
— Gary Busey (@THEGaryBusey) December 27, 2016
The Princess stole my heart at age 7. Anybody who knows me knows #CarrieFisher was my first love. I thrilled to the adventures of #princessleia in the @starwars movies, but from '77 to '84, I was in love with Carrie Fisher herself. My bedroom was filled with Carrie Fisher pictures from any movie she was ever in (including Polaroids I took off the TV when #thebluesbrothers hit cable). I was jealous of Paul Simon when he was dating Carrie Fisher and wouldn't listen to his music until they split up. I paid to see Carrie Fisher and #chevychase in Under the Rainbow nine times when it was in theaters (mostly because Carrie Fisher was in underwear in one scene). In childhood, I committed myself to Carrie Fisher without ever meeting her the way novice Nuns commit themselves to Christ without meeting Him. Decades later, I got to tell her this when Carrie Fisher and @jaymewes were in a station wagon on the set of #jayandsilentbobstrikeback. She was gracious about hearing it for the zillionth time from the zillionth man or woman who grew up idolizing her, but wickedly added "I'm glad to know I helped you find your light saber." And with that, she stopped being Carrie Fisher to me and just became Carrie. That's the Carrie I'll always remember: the dutiful standard-bearer of childhood dreams with a the wicked sense of humor and a way with words. She didn't want to get paid for her role in @jayandsilentbob Strike Back; instead, she asked that we buy her these antique beaver chairs. Her reason: "Beaver seems an appropriate currency for this movie." When she was a guest on Season 1 of our @hulu show #Spoilers, Carrie curled up in the throne like she belonged there. And she did: after all, she was royalty. As a boy, I dreamed of marrying Carrie Fisher. As a young filmmaker, I dreamed of casting Carrie Fisher. As an adult, I dreamed of being as sharp-witted and prepossessed as Carrie Fisher. And now that Carrie Fisher is gone, I'll dream of my friend Carrie – whose entire magnificent career I was lucky enough to witness, whose honesty made me a better person, and whose spirit – like The Force – will be with us always. Goodnight, Sweet Princess…
