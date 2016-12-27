Celebrities Mourn Carrie Fisher’s Death: ‘A Brilliantly Funny, Talented Woman’

+ READ ARTICLE





The death of Carrie Fisher, the actor best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, prompted an immediate outpouring of grief and remembrance from a wide range of celebrities.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” William Shatner tweeted. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Fisher died at age 60 on Tuesday. She had been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Here are some of the remembrances posted on social media Tuesday afternoon: