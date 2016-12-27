+ READ ARTICLE





If you were a fan of the now-defunct looping micro-video site Vine, then you’ll probably recognize Michael and Carissa Alvarado. The husband-and-wife team known as Us the Duo rose to fame by releasing incredible cover songs in six-second increments. And to help keep the music going after the app was shut down, the couple started putting together annual wrap-ups of the year in music, combining all the biggest hits into a fun mash-up.

This year, the couple revealed their latest year-end musical creation on Good Morning America. In their montage, they managed to squeeze every major pop hit of 2016 into a musical collage that runs just three minutes long. The songs, all transformed into folksy, piano-driven pop rhythms, include Beyonce’s “Hold Up,” Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side,” Adele’s “Send My Love,” Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Work From Home,” Rihanna and Drake’s “One Dance,” and many more.

As they proved on Vine, Us the Duo can pack a wallop in six seconds flat and when they have three full minutes to work with the results are pure musical magic.