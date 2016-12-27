Watch Live: Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe’s Historic Visit to Pearl Harbor’s USS Arizona Memorial

+ READ ARTICLE





U.S. President Barack Obama and his Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will speak at Pearl Harbor together in an historic visit more than 75 years after the U.S. base was attacked by the Japanese.

Previous Japanese prime ministers have visited the site, but Abe will be the first to offer formal condolences. “The two leaders’ visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies,” the White House said in a statement this month.

Obama paid a similar visit earlier this year to Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb that ended World War II in 1945.

