



Taylor Swift has always had a soft spot for Christmas and her fans. It’s become tradition for the pop singer to hand out gifts to her most devoted followers around the holidays, calling the occasion “Swiftmas.” And this year, she decided to pay a surprise visit to one of her oldest fans—a 96-year old veteran named Cyrus Porter.

According to E! News, Swift stopped by the World War II veteran’s family home the day after Christmas to make his wildest dreams come true. While most 96-year-old’s may not be able to tell Swift’s “Blank Space” from her “Never Ever Getting Back Together,” but Porter recently expressed his admiration for the singer in a local news interview. “I’ve been to two concerts. Memphis and St Louis,” he told KFVS news. “Look what she does…she puts on a show no one else puts on…I just liked the way she did stuff.”

That interview went viral and may have caught Swift’s attention, spurring her post-Christmas trip to Porter’s home in New Madrid, Mo. The singer showed up at a family Christmas party for a visit and a performance of her hit “Shake It Off.”

The visit was a hit, according to Porter’s family. “My Popo was ecstatic! He was grinning from ear to ear and even had tears in his eyes,” family member Caroline Fowler told E! News. It’s another Swiftmas present for the record books.

