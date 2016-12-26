Prince George and Princess Charlotte Had Something Sweet for Christmas

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were each given a little something to help them get through a Christmas Day church service: candy canes.

The royal family attended a Christmas Day service at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Sunday without the Queen, who stayed home with a heavy cold, CBS reports. Despite the fact that it is quite rare for Queen Elizabeth to miss the service, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who made the headlines when photos surfaced of them adorably enjoying the minty candies as the royal family left the church.