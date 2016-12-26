TIME Living royals

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Had Something Sweet for Christmas

The Middleton Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Anwar Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images Prince George of Cambridge attends a Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church in Englefield, England, on Dec. 25, 2016.

The royal family attended a Christmas Day service without the Queen

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were each given a little something to help them get through a Christmas Day church service: candy canes.

The royal family attended a Christmas Day service at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield on Sunday without the Queen, who stayed home with a heavy cold, CBS reports. Despite the fact that it is quite rare for Queen Elizabeth to miss the service, it was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who made the headlines when photos surfaced of them adorably enjoying the minty candies as the royal family left the church.

 

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team