TIME Entertainment movies

Watch the New Alien Trailer if You Don’t Want to Sleep Tonight

Beware next time you take a shower

If you’re sick of holiday cheer and want to watch something that will give you nightmares, look no further than the first trailer for Alien: Covenant.

The movie, a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, centers on a crew that discovers what they think is a new planetary paradise, but is actually inhabited by something quite dangerous.

The Ridley Scott film, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudup, doesn’t open until May 2017, but the trailer already gives fans plenty of disturbing images to mull over. Beware next time you take a shower.

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team