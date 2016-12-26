Watch the New Alien Trailer if You Don’t Want to Sleep Tonight

+ READ ARTICLE





If you’re sick of holiday cheer and want to watch something that will give you nightmares, look no further than the first trailer for Alien: Covenant.

The movie, a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus, centers on a crew that discovers what they think is a new planetary paradise, but is actually inhabited by something quite dangerous.

The Ridley Scott film, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudup, doesn’t open until May 2017, but the trailer already gives fans plenty of disturbing images to mull over. Beware next time you take a shower.