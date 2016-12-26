TIME Entertainment celebrities

Star Wars Star Carrie Fisher Is in Stable Condition, Her Mom Says

After a medical emergency put her in the hospital

Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after a medical emergency this weekend, her mother said on Christmas Day.

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Sunday.

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, has been in the hospital since Friday when she had a medical emergency on a plane headed to Los Angeles from London. The 60-year-old actor was reportedly unresponsive when medical personnel arrived and has been “aggressively treated.”

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team