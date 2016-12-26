Star Wars Star Carrie Fisher Is in Stable Condition, Her Mom Says

+ READ ARTICLE





Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after a medical emergency this weekend, her mother said on Christmas Day.

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes,” Debbie Reynolds tweeted on Sunday.

Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, has been in the hospital since Friday when she had a medical emergency on a plane headed to Los Angeles from London. The 60-year-old actor was reportedly unresponsive when medical personnel arrived and has been “aggressively treated.”