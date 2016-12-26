TIME World russia

Russia Says That Terrorism Was Not A Likely Cause Of The Christmas Day Plane Crash

Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea near Sochi
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images Rescuers work at site of the Tu-154 plane crash near Sochi, Russia on December 25, 2016.

Investigators are looking into a possible pilot error or a technical fault

(MOSCOW)—Russia’s transport minister says a pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday’s plane crash over the Black Sea.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off from Russia’s Sochi.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said in televised remarks on Monday that investigators are looking into a possible pilot error or a technical fault and that a terrorist attack was not among the main theories.

Rescue teams on Monday continued to search for victims after the plane on its way to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff. The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia’s world-famous military choir.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team