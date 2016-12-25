TIME Entertainment Music

See Photos from the Career of Late Pop Star George Michael

Michael was one of the most stylish, soulful and best loved artists of the 1980s and 1990s

Pop icon George Michael passed away Dec. 25 at his home in Goring-on-Thames, England, according to his publicist.

Originally part of the duo Wham! with school friend Andrew Ridgeley, Michael later broke out as a solo artist with 1987’s Faith, which went on to sell over 25 million copies and earned a Grammy for Album of the Year in 1989. Songs like “Faith” and “Freedom! ’90” established him as one of the most stylish, soulful and best loved artists of the 1980s and 1990s.

TIME looks back at Michael’s life in photos.

