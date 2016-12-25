TIME Entertainment remembrance

Celebrities Mourn Singer George Michael: ‘He Was Such a Brilliant Talent’

George Michael performs at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 29, 2012 in London.
Samir Hussein—Getty Images George Michael performs at the Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 29, 2012 in London.

An outpouring of grief greeted the news that the singer had died at 53

Singer George Michael died suddenly at age 53 over Christmas, EW has confirmed. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the representative said in a statement to EW. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

The music industry and many others, however, are in mourning and sharing their grief on social media. Michael, who was born in north London, first found success with Wham! in the ’80s and then continued as he became a solo artist. His career, which spanned nearly four decades, touched many.

“Unbelievable. RIP George Michael,” wrote Ricky Gervais.

“I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael’s death,” Ellen DeGeneres said. “He was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad.”

“2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael’s family,” Duran Duran tweeted.

See more tweets and memories below.

