TIME Politics Donald Trump

The RNC Says Its Christmas Message About a ‘New King’ Referred to Jesus, Not Donald Trump

Reince Priebus on December 13, 2016 in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Scott Olson—2016 Getty Images Reince Priebus on December 13, 2016 in West Allis, Wisconsin.

"This Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King"

The Republican National Committee came under fire on Sunday after some said its Christmas message compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ.

“Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind,” the message from RNC chair Reince Priebus and co-chair Sharon Day said. “Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.”

The “news of a new King” set off social media users, including some who saw the statement as a clear reference to Trump’s election.

Others argued Priebus was referring to Christ, not to Trump.

Priebus, who has been named Trump’s White House chief of staff, sent a message last Christmas that made no reference to a “new King.”

RNC spokesman Sean Spicer said the statement was not related to Trump and derided the “politicizing” of Christmas.

“Christ is the King,” he wrote on Twitter. “He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.”

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team