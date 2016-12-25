Watch the First Terrifying Trailer for Alien: Covenant

+ READ ARTICLE





Just in time for Christmas, Fox has dropped the first horrifying and gory trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant.

Directed by Scott and starring Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Guy Pearce, along with Katherine Waterston, Demain Bichir, Billy Crudup, James Franco and Danny McBride, the latest film in the Alien franchise follows a group of space colonists who discover the planet they landed on is much more treacherous than they thought it would be.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19. Watch the trailer above.