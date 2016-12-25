TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Surprises Sick Kids With Christmas Eve Hospital Visit

She has visited the hospital every year since 2013

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Jennifer Lawrence has visited the Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

The Courier-Journal reports the Oscar-winning actress visited the hospital’s patients and staff on Christmas Eve.

The newspaper reported Lawrence, a Louisville native, has visited the hospital every year since 2013. But her visits are kept secret. Even some hospital staff members did not know about it. The hospital posted photos on social media showing Lawrence visiting with patients. Others posted their own social media photos, including showing Lawrence posing with a child dressed as a character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In February, Lawrence donated $2 million to establish the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team