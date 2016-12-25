5 Quotes That Show the True Meaning of Christmas

TIME Newsfeed Holidays

For many people, the holidays mean exchanging presents, spending time with family and eating good food. Amid the bustle of finding appropriate gifts and making travel plans, it can be easy to forget that Christmas is really about togetherness.

Here are 5 inspirational Christmas quotes, ranging from words by Charles Dickens to sayings by Buddy the Elf, to help you remember the true spirit of the holiday.

  1. “Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childhood days, recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his own fireside and quiet home!” – Charles Dickens
  2. “Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart.” – Washington Irving
  3. “Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values.” – Thomas S. Monson
  4. “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Elf
  5. “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” – Laura Ingalls Wilder
