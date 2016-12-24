Watch Live: Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican

+ READ ARTICLE

Pope Francis will lead Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican, known as the Midnight Mass, to ring in Christmas and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The annual Mass is being held at St. Peter’s Basilica. The Vatican has been celebrating Christmas all week. According to Vatican Radio, the Pope delivered Christmas greetings to Vatican employees and their families on Thursday. The Pope also met with his predecessor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI for an exchange of Christmas greetings.

Watch the Christmas Eve Mass live above at 3:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 24.