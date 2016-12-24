+ READ ARTICLE





Carrie Fisher’s current and former co-stars, including the cast of the Star Wars franchise, are sending support and prayers to the actor as she remains in the hospital after having a medical emergency on a plane heading to Los Angeles from London.

Fisher was taken to a Los Angeles hospital from the airport on Friday, according to PEOPLE. Fisher was reportedly unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived and “aggressively treated,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fisher’s brother Todd told news outlets that Fisher was in the intensive care unit.

“We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that,” Todd told Entertainment Tonight. “If everyone could just pray for her that would be good.”



The Associated Press later reported that Fisher was in stable condition.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford released a statement to PEOPLE: “I am shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Many other concerned friends from all over Hollywood took to Twitter to send love and support to the 60-year-old actor, known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, and her family, including her fellow Star Wars castmates Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew.

Celebrities ranging from William Shatner to Sharon Osbourne also wished Fisher well.