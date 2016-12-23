TIME Tech movies

Google and Amazon Have a New Holiday Streaming Promotion

Warner Bros. Pictures

Available titles include 'Suicide Squad' and 'Finding Dory'

Google and Amazon—which have been jostling to compete with Netflix in video streaming—have announced a new online promotion for the holidays.

Google Play will allow viewers to select any movie available on the streaming service to rent for $0.99, The Verge reported. Amazon Video will allow viewers the same using the promo code “MOVIE99.” The catch: Users can only get one movie per account, according to The Verge.

Both services offer an extensive list of titles, including this year’s Suicide Squad, Bridge Jones’s Baby, and Finding Dory among others.

Both promotions expire on Jan. 23, 2017.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team