Jetblue Passengers Kicked Off Flight for Harassing Ivanka Trump

"Your father is ruining our country"

Jetblue has confirmed that two passengers were kicked off a flight for verbally harassing Ivanka Trump.

The daughter of President-elect Donald Trump was seated on a commercial flight in New York Thursday morning when a male passenger reportedly began shouting at her, according to The Wrap. “Your father is ruining the country,” he said. “She should be flying private.”

The airline then removed both the offending passenger and his husband from the plane, prompting the former to ask, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?”

JetBlue released a statement confirming the incident shortly afterward. “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” it read. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

