Watch This Giant Panda Adorably Destroy a Snowman

Winter may have officially begun, but this heartwarming video of a giant panda frolicking in the snow is sure to keep the cold at bay.

The Toronto Zoo released footage Wednesday of its panda, Da Mao, climbing on and pawing at a snowman that zookeepers built in his enclosure “for enrichment,” according to the YouTube description. “Watch as he plays with, or rather disassembles, their creation,” it reads.

The clip—which even features a shot of Da Mao standing on the snowman’s head—has been viewed nearly 479,000 times since it was uploaded.