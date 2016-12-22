TIME Entertainment Music

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Just Dropped a Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Saturday Night Live - Season 42
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Chance The Rapper performs on December 17, 2016 at Saturday Night Live (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

It features appearances by Noname and Hannibal Buress

Christmas came early this year thanks to a surprise mixtape drop from Chance the Rapper and Jeremih that’s sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The duo released Merry Christmas Lil Mama on Soundcloud in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, dedicating the catchy holiday tracks to their beloved hometown of Chicago, with songs like “Chi Town Christmas” — a riff on the haunting holiday classic “Carol of the Bells.”

The nine-song mixtape also features the talents of rappers Noname (“The Tragedy”) and Lud Foe (“I Shoulda Left You”) as well as comedian Hannibal Buress (“All the Way”).

This is the first release for Chance since his critically acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape in May and the first release for Jeremih since he dropped Late Nights: Europe in August.

Listen to the full mixtape below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team