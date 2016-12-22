Christmas came early this year thanks to a surprise mixtape drop from Chance the Rapper and Jeremih that’s sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The duo released Merry Christmas Lil Mama on Soundcloud in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, dedicating the catchy holiday tracks to their beloved hometown of Chicago, with songs like “Chi Town Christmas” — a riff on the haunting holiday classic “Carol of the Bells.”

The nine-song mixtape also features the talents of rappers Noname (“The Tragedy”) and Lud Foe (“I Shoulda Left You”) as well as comedian Hannibal Buress (“All the Way”).

This is the first release for Chance since his critically acclaimed Coloring Book mixtape in May and the first release for Jeremih since he dropped Late Nights: Europe in August.

Listen to the full mixtape below.