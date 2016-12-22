Watch Chewbacca Sing “Silent Night” as Only a Wookie Can





With Rogue One: A Star Wars Story shaping up to be the go-to film of the holidays, it seems only fitting that everyone’s favorite Wookie from a galaxy far, far away is getting into the Christmas spirit by serenading us with a decidedly Star Wars-flavored rendition of “Silent Night.”

Audio of Chewbacca singing the holiday classic was actually created by Scott Anderson in 1999, but thanks to a clever found footage montage by How It Should Have Ended, we can now watch Chewy sing “Silent Night” to Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and C-3PO.

Watch Chewbacca’s festive rendition of “Silent Night” in his native Shyriiwook below.