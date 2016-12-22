Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek honored the late Cindy Stowell, a Jeopardy! champion who died of cancer before her episodes aired, after she ended her winning streak on Wednesday’s episode.

“For the past six Jeopardy! programs, you folks have been getting to know the talented champion, Cindy Stowell,” Trebek said at the end of the program. “Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady. What you did not know is that when we taped these programs with her a few weeks ago, she was suffering from stage IV cancer. And sadly, on December 5, Cindy Stowell passed away.”

Trebek continued and offered condolences to Stowell’s friends and family.

Stowell won a total of $105,803, and passed away on Dec. 5 before first appearing on the show on Dec. 13. The show sent her early versions of the first three episodes so she could watch, and expedited her the winnings so she could donate them to cancer-related organizations.