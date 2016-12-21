TIME Newsfeed

Watch Paul McCartney, Scarlett Johansson and Seth MacFarlane Simply Having a ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

Joyful and triumphant

If the sky looked dark last night, it’s because Jimmy Fallon and The Roots got all the stars to sing “Wonderful Christmastime” with them on The Tonight Show.

The special performance gathered together Paul McCartney, who wrote the modern Christmas classic, as well as the cast of the just released animated feature, Sing, for an a capella version of “Wonderful Christmastime.” The film’s cast just happens to include some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, and Seth MacFarlane, as well as rising star Tori Kelly. The stars gamely sang along to the tune, joined by their Sing characters.

The acapella rendition of the song is joyful and triumphant, but it will take a lot top the version with the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens singing the franchise’s famous score.

