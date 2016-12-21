TIME Newsfeed celebrity

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spread Holiday Cheer at a Children’s Hospital Dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Relationship goals

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are continuing to make a case for the cutest celebrity couple this holiday season.

When they’re not leaving adorably cheeky comments on each other’s Instagram posts or engaging in a rousing night of karaoke fun, Perry and Bloom have been spending their time spreading Christmas cheer to others — starting with the patients of Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

The couple visited the hospital dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, where they spent time with the young patients and even sang some Christmas carols. Talk about relationship goals!

See the couple in action in photos posted to the hospital’s Facebook page below.

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team