



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are continuing to make a case for the cutest celebrity couple this holiday season.

When they’re not leaving adorably cheeky comments on each other’s Instagram posts or engaging in a rousing night of karaoke fun, Perry and Bloom have been spending their time spreading Christmas cheer to others — starting with the patients of Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

The couple visited the hospital dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, where they spent time with the young patients and even sang some Christmas carols. Talk about relationship goals!



See the couple in action in photos posted to the hospital’s Facebook page below.