The Body of the Missing Bridalplasty Contestant Has Been Found, Police Believe

Courtesy Naegle Family—AP Lisa Marie Naegle

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, vanished over the weekend in California

Authorities “strongly believe” a body found in the backyard of a California home Tuesday is that of a former reality TV show contestant who went missing over the weekend.

Los Angeles police say they think they have discovered the body of Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who vanished after leaving a birthday party at a bar before dawn Sunday, the Associated Press reports. Naegle, a registered nurse who taught a local college nursing class, appeared in the show Bridalplasty in 2010 and lost while competing for plastic surgery treatments and a fantasy wedding.

A student of Naegle, Jackie Rogers, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The body was found in a shallow grave at his home on Tuesday after he told authorities where it was, police spokesman Sal Ramirez told the AP. “The detectives strongly believe it is her,” Ramirez said.

The motive and cause of Naegle’s death are unclear.

