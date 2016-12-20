TIME Newsfeed Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar Really, Really Loves Elf on the Shelf

In a league of her own

You probably know Sarah Michelle Gellar best for being a badass vampire slayer and an award-winning actor, but did you also know that she is the undisputed MVP of the Christmas tradition, Elf on the Shelf?

In a mere two weeks, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has posted no less than 21 Instagrams of the festive toy in various locations, from hiding in her jewelry box to making cookies with her in the kitchen.

While some of the ‘grams look like Elf on the Shelf might be shilling some endorsements in addition to keeping an eye out for Santa, Gellar’s dedication is admirable. See all 21 of her Elf on the Shelf Instagrams below.

Here’s Gellar’s first Elf on the Shelf post of the year.

Apparently, elves like Hamilton.

They especially like Kelly Clarkson’s song on the Hamilton Mixtape.

I wonder if they will be listening to @kellyclarkson all night on repeat?? #elfontheshelf #hamiltonmixtape

The elves do not share the opinion of the TIME staff that “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is the worst song of the year.

Looks like even the #elfontheshelf #cantstopthefeeling #trolls

Gellar’s elves don’t just stay on the shelf — they apparently have super alter egos as well.

Found these guys hanging around #elfontheshelf

They engage in risqué games of Twister with other dolls.

Come on baby let's do the twist #elfontheshelf

They also like to primp with Ashley Tisdale’s makeup line.

In case being social media stars isn’t paying the bills, these elves also have a lemonade stand.

I guess even #elves need to make a living #entrepreneurlife #startuplife #werk #elfontheshelf

Bowling night for the elves.

It's "league" night #elfontheshelf

They’re also pals with the Justice League.

Elf on the…roses?

#IfThereBeThorns…these elves are gonna be in trouble (or maybe they're just really big #bachelor fans)

Some casual baking for these elves.

Welcome to Hollywood…what's your dream?? #elfontheshelf

The elves are now on the jewelry shelf.

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Cookie from the block" #elfontheshelf

The Mannequin Challenge, elf on the shelf style.

#mannequinchallenge game is tight!!! #elfontheshelf for the win!!!

Does this even need a caption?

Apparently, the elves are also Golden State Warriors fans.

Who knew #elfontheshelf was part of #dubnation?!?

Tiny elves need a tiny kitchen.

Peep Elf on the shelf channeling Daryl Hannah in Splash!

Some nights you just need to snuggle with the person you love in matching #mermaidtailblanket #elfontheshelf

Bingo night for the elves.

These elves take #bingo night seriously #elfontheshelf #elfdonuts

Tinker, tailor, soldier…elf?

#tooltime with #elfontheshelf (hopefully they are building me some extravagant present)

If you need a help in the kitchen, the elves have got you.

This is not what we meant by 6 simple steps #elfontheshelf #foodstirs

