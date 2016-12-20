



You probably know Sarah Michelle Gellar best for being a badass vampire slayer and an award-winning actor, but did you also know that she is the undisputed MVP of the Christmas tradition, Elf on the Shelf?

In a mere two weeks, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has posted no less than 21 Instagrams of the festive toy in various locations, from hiding in her jewelry box to making cookies with her in the kitchen.

While some of the ‘grams look like Elf on the Shelf might be shilling some endorsements in addition to keeping an eye out for Santa, Gellar’s dedication is admirable. See all 21 of her Elf on the Shelf Instagrams below.



Here’s Gellar’s first Elf on the Shelf post of the year.

It's the most wonderful time of the year….so you know what that means!?! It's the return of #elfontheshelf The countdown has begun #naughtyornice A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Nov 30, 2016 at 7:54pm PST

Apparently, elves like Hamilton.

Looks like I'm not the only one in my house crazy excited for the #hamiltonmixtape release tomorrow. "I am not giving away my shot" said the #elfontheshelf @hamiltonmusical A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

They especially like Kelly Clarkson’s song on the Hamilton Mixtape.

I wonder if they will be listening to @kellyclarkson all night on repeat?? #elfontheshelf #hamiltonmixtape A video posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

The elves do not share the opinion of the TIME staff that “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is the worst song of the year.

Looks like even the #elfontheshelf #cantstopthefeeling #trolls A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 2, 2016 at 7:58pm PST

Gellar’s elves don’t just stay on the shelf — they apparently have super alter egos as well.

Found these guys hanging around #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 3, 2016 at 8:52pm PST

They engage in risqué games of Twister with other dolls.

Come on baby let's do the twist #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 4, 2016 at 7:43pm PST

They also like to primp with Ashley Tisdale’s makeup line.

Looks like the elves got into my fave stash of makeup from @ashleytisdale – I'm going to have to have a talk with them!!! 💄 @bhcosmetics #elfontheshelf #illuminatebyashley A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 5, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

In case being social media stars isn’t paying the bills, these elves also have a lemonade stand.

I guess even #elves need to make a living #entrepreneurlife #startuplife #werk #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

Bowling night for the elves.

It's "league" night #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 7, 2016 at 7:51pm PST

They’re also pals with the Justice League.

So I guess I should begin by letting you know that the #justiceleague won the #bowling match. #elfontheshelf clearly do not suffer defeat well. Paybacks a b*%tch A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:11pm PST

Elf on the…roses?

#IfThereBeThorns…these elves are gonna be in trouble (or maybe they're just really big #bachelor fans) A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 9, 2016 at 9:31pm PST

Some casual baking for these elves.

Welcome to Hollywood…what's your dream?? #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 10, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

The elves are now on the jewelry shelf.

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got, I'm still Cookie from the block" #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 11, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

The Mannequin Challenge, elf on the shelf style.

#mannequinchallenge game is tight!!! #elfontheshelf for the win!!! A video posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:09pm PST

Does this even need a caption?

"The identity of these elves is being hidden for their own protection. On tonight's episode of TO CATCH A PREDATOR: NORTH POLE, we reveal the dark side of Santa" #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 13, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

Apparently, the elves are also Golden State Warriors fans.

Who knew #elfontheshelf was part of #dubnation?!? A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:13pm PST

Tiny elves need a tiny kitchen.

Tiny elves deserve a tiny kitchen @tinykitchentm #elfontheshelf (not sure about the creepy large sized woman in the window) @tastemade A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:36pm PST

Peep Elf on the shelf channeling Daryl Hannah in Splash!

Some nights you just need to snuggle with the person you love in matching #mermaidtailblanket #elfontheshelf A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:59am PST

Bingo night for the elves.

These elves take #bingo night seriously #elfontheshelf #elfdonuts A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:54pm PST

Tinker, tailor, soldier…elf?

#tooltime with #elfontheshelf (hopefully they are building me some extravagant present) A photo posted by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

If you need a help in the kitchen, the elves have got you.