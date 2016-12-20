TIME Newsfeed celebrities

Justin Bieber’s Extravagant Fur Coat Is Inspiring Strong Feelings

Pop icons prefer oversized fur

Another day, another strong fashion look from controversy-courting “Cold Water” crooner Justin Bieber. This time, the Biebs stepped out in a head-turning fur coat suitable for the North Pole—while in Los Angeles. (For context, it’s about 76 degrees in West Hollywood currently, with temperatures at night dipping down to a cooler 50.)

Seasonally bolder than Beyoncé’s now-iconic Lemonade fur—but perhaps not quite as shocking as Rihanna’s classic heart-shaped fuzzy coverup—the pop prodigy’s choice of outerwear quickly became a hot topic of conversation on Twitter, especially when coupled with his acid-washed denim and oversized specs. While some were impressed by the singer’s devil-may-care approach to potential PETA criticism (although this fur could be faux!), others couldn’t help but lampoon Bieber’s outré taste. Here’s a sampling of what people had to say:

Tap to read full story

Your browser is out of date. Please update your browser at http://update.microsoft.com

YOU BROKE TIME.COM!

Dear TIME Reader,

As a regular visitor to TIME.com, we are sure you enjoy all the great journalism created by our editors and reporters. Great journalism has great value, and it costs money to make it. One of the main ways we cover our costs is through advertising.

The use of software that blocks ads limits our ability to provide you with the journalism you enjoy. Consider turning your Ad Blocker off so that we can continue to provide the world class journalism you have become accustomed to.

The TIME Team