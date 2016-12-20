Another day, another strong fashion look from controversy-courting “Cold Water” crooner Justin Bieber. This time, the Biebs stepped out in a head-turning fur coat suitable for the North Pole—while in Los Angeles. (For context, it’s about 76 degrees in West Hollywood currently, with temperatures at night dipping down to a cooler 50.)

Seasonally bolder than Beyoncé’s now-iconic Lemonade fur—but perhaps not quite as shocking as Rihanna’s classic heart-shaped fuzzy coverup—the pop prodigy’s choice of outerwear quickly became a hot topic of conversation on Twitter, especially when coupled with his acid-washed denim and oversized specs. While some were impressed by the singer’s devil-may-care approach to potential PETA criticism (although this fur could be faux!), others couldn’t help but lampoon Bieber’s outré taste. Here’s a sampling of what people had to say: