



The holidays are already in full swing, bringing the annual whirlwind of parties and festivities that are perfect for getting you into the spirit of the season.

Whether you choose to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year by trimming a tree, hanging a stocking, or watching a classic Christmas movie, it’s never been a better time to show off your holiday cheer. At least that’s a safe conclusion from Instagram, where everyone from Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey to Queen of everything, Beyoncé Knowles getting into the Christmas spirit.



With less than a week to go until Christmas, here are how 15 of your favorite celebrities are getting excited for the holidays.

Neil Patrick Harris’ Christmas ornaments were on point this year.

How lovely are thy branches! #trim A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:04am PST

Amber Rose has an avant garde theme for her Christmas tree this year.

A Very Spooky Sebastian Christmas 🎃#HalloweenIsEveryDayAtOurHouse Decorated by Sebastian and Mommy 😍🙏🏽❤️🎃 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off her daughter’s hilarious Christmas wish list.

Priceless 😍😂 A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:51pm PST

Chrissy Teigen showed us the dark side of Christmas cards.

"She did such a good job!" "She didn't even cry!" We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

It’s no big secret that Mariah Carey loves a good festive moment, so it was no surprise when she showed off a major tree this holiday season.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Lady Gaga used the holiday season to give back to others.

In 77% of the these cases Parent rejection and abuse are the primary cause for the kids being homeless and believe it's linked to them coming out. So help out @albertkennedytrust and the @btwfoundation to raise awareness to these locations and donate money to help these incredible youth survivors transition into their adulthood with dignity and promise. #NoRoomForHate A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Dec 7, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Christina Aguilera threw a Christmas soirée that would have made even the Grinch smile.

Love dressing up for my favorite time of year! Happy holidays from Mr. & Mrs. Grinchmas!! 🎄@m_rutler A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 17, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Kris Jenner took Christmas decorating to a whole new level, as only she could.

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com 🎄#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Katy Perry was more than overjoyed to welcome the holiday season.

This holiday season be the girl that takes jump photos at the mall ☑️ wears activewear at night ☑️ wears uggs all day ☑️ treats herself to a Starbucks soy latte at 6pm ☑️ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 3, 2016 at 11:58pm PST

Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite mom on Instagram, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has already had some words with Santa Clause.

You are never too old to sit on Santas lap❤️ A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:31pm PST

Miley Cyrus’ Christmas sweater was very on-brand.

❤️💚❤️💚YUP! ❤️💚❤️💚 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:56pm PST

Gucci Mane got into the spirit by releasing a new album titled, East Atlanta Santa. Brrrr!

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁🎅🏿#TheReturnofEastAtlantaSanta available now on @Applemusic and ITunes brrrrrr! A photo posted by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:31pm PST

Christmas means mistletoe and matching dresses for Reese Witherspoon.

Getting in the Christmas spirit with @smabreyrotenberg! ❤️✨ #TwoTurtleDoves #Mistletoe #Cheers A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 17, 2016 at 4:00pm PST

Mindy Kaling celebrated the holidays by partaking in hot pot.

Holiday hot pot with these two. @joce808 @ellenita5 🎄👩🏻👩🏾👩🏻❤️🎄 A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 14, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

Beyoncé celebrated the holidays with a Lemonade-themed tree and the tiniest reindeer antlers known to mankind.