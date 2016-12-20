Bring it on
The holidays are already in full swing, bringing the annual whirlwind of parties and festivities that are perfect for getting you into the spirit of the season.
Whether you choose to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year by trimming a tree, hanging a stocking, or watching a classic Christmas movie, it’s never been a better time to show off your holiday cheer. At least that’s a safe conclusion from Instagram, where everyone from Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey to Queen of everything, Beyoncé Knowles getting into the Christmas spirit.
With less than a week to go until Christmas, here are how 15 of your favorite celebrities are getting excited for the holidays.
Neil Patrick Harris’ Christmas ornaments were on point this year.
Amber Rose has an avant garde theme for her Christmas tree this year.
Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off her daughter’s hilarious Christmas wish list.
Chrissy Teigen showed us the dark side of Christmas cards.
It’s no big secret that Mariah Carey loves a good festive moment, so it was no surprise when she showed off a major tree this holiday season.
Lady Gaga used the holiday season to give back to others.
Christina Aguilera threw a Christmas soirée that would have made even the Grinch smile.
Kris Jenner took Christmas decorating to a whole new level, as only she could.
Katy Perry was more than overjoyed to welcome the holiday season.
Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite mom on Instagram, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has already had some words with Santa Clause.
Miley Cyrus’ Christmas sweater was very on-brand.
Gucci Mane got into the spirit by releasing a new album titled, East Atlanta Santa. Brrrr!
Christmas means mistletoe and matching dresses for Reese Witherspoon.
Mindy Kaling celebrated the holidays by partaking in hot pot.
Beyoncé celebrated the holidays with a Lemonade-themed tree and the tiniest reindeer antlers known to mankind.