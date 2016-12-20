



While there are plenty of winter sports to choose from that take place on the ice, one man took it upon himself to bring golfing to the ice — with hilariously disastrous results. Warning: golfing on ice is ill-advised, as you can see the treacherous results below.

In a video clip, this fearless golfer takes a swing while on the ice and completely misses the ball, which is pretty embarrassing on its own. To add insult to injury, however, his swing cracked the ice between his feet, leading to him being fully submerged into the freezing water beneath the surface.

While the execution was a moot point, no one can deny that this golfer’s efforts were admirable though dangerous.

Watch the full video below.