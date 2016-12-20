Authorities in Arkansas are offering a $40,000 reward for information that could help them find a man who shot and killed a 3-year-old boy during a road rage incident over the weekend.

The FBI and the city of Little Rock have each put up $20,000 following Saturday’s fatal shooting of Acen King, who was sitting in the backseat of his grandmother’s car during the deadly encounter.

Authorities said the gunman was angry that the boy’s grandmother “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign,” according to NBC News. The FBI said in a statement that the suspect drove up behind her car and honked at her. The grandmother honked back, which prompted the suspect to get out and fire one fatal shot into her car before driving away in a black Chevrolet Impala.

Little Rock police said both the grandmother and the boy were “innocent” and had no relationship with the suspect.

“It should shock all of our conscience,” Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner told NBC News. “We cannot have a community to where the least protected among us, meaning infants … are dying in these senseless crimes in our city.”