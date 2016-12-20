



Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again relationship with former President Bill Clinton is apparently off, again.

The husband of failed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton told a journalist from a small New York newspaper on Monday that the President-elect called him after the election for a strangely friendly phone call “like it was 15 years ago” when the two used to socialize, but he also criticized Trump’s intelligence.

“He doesn’t know much,” he said. “One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Trump fired back on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations). He ‘doesn’t know much’ …,” he wrote, adding, “especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states ( and more). They focused on wrong states.”

Trump has had a tortured relationship with the Clintons, who attended his wedding to Melania. Bill Clinton met with Trump on social occasions from time to time, including golf outings, and in January Trump still had a framed photo with them on his piano.

But during the election, he frequently criticized both Clintons as corrupt and ineffective politicians, even attacking their marriage.

Clinton later clarified what happened on Twitter a little.