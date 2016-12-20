Woman Killed by Falling Tree at Wedding Identified as Mother of the Bride

The woman killed after a large tree fell on a wedding party taking photos in a Whittier, California park has been identified as the mother of the bride, 61-year-old Margarita Mojarro, a relative has confirmed to PEOPLE.

Mojarro, a mother of four from San Pedro, California was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled out from under the fallen Eucalyptus tree, the Los Angeles County Corner’s office told PEOPLE. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is still pending.

“Margarita was a very good person and a very loving mom,” Guadalupe Cuevas, whose son is married to Mojarro’s daughter Sonia, told PEOPLE.

The tragic event occurred at 4:30 pm on Saturday while the party for Mojarro’s daughter Patty’s wedding was taking photos in Penn Park.

Cuevas did not attend the wedding on Saturday due to an ear problem that makes her sensitive to loud noises, but she said she and Mojarro had taken photos at that same park when her son, Rene, and Mojarro’s daughter, Sonia, were married five years ago.

Cuevas heard details about the accident from Rene, who was standing near the tree with his and Sonia’s two sons, ages 8 and 6, when the tree fell.

“This was a great tragedy and my son is very traumatized,” Cuevas said. “He’s taking it really hard because his kids were so close to the tree.”

Cuevas said Mojarro shared an extremely close bond with all of her daughters and that she was always on hand to help out with her grandchildren.

“Margarita’s daughters loved their mom so much, they were always calling her and she was always there to help with anything,” Cuevas said. “She was a very supportive mother, friend and neighbor.”

The tree collapse left several people trapped, five of which were transported to area hospitals, most with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said at a press conference Saturday night.

The bride’s three-year-old niece, Isabel, was transported to a trauma center in critical condition due to a head injury. Cuevas said the young girl, who is the daughter of Mojarro’s daughter Irma, is improving.

“Isabel is progressing and her doctor’s say she’s going to be fine,” she said.

Penn Park remains closed as an investigation into the cause of the tree’s collapse is completed.

“An independent arborist will be at the park Monday checking that tree to see if they can determine the cause of failure,” Nancy Mendez, Whittier’s Assistant City Manager, told PEOPLE.

Mendez said the expert is also evaluating the park’s other large trees to ensure none are showing signs of future collapse.

“We will re-open the park if and when all the other trees have been deemed safe,” Mendez said.

