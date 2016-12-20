Queen Elizabeth Takes Step Back From Royal Duties





(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will step down as patron from a number of national organizations in the coming months after she turned 90 in April, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

Elizabeth, the world’s longest-reigning living monarch, will pass her patronage of dozens of charities, academic institutions and sporting groups to other members of the royal family.

“Her Majesty will continue to serve as Patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family,” the statement said.

Born on April 21, 1926 in central London, Elizabeth still hosts foreign dignitaries, presides over the annual state opening of parliament and holds a weekly audience with the prime minister, but has cut back on foreign travel in recent years.

Aides and commentators say there is no prospect of her giving up her job, and Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday she would remain patron of more than 600 organisations.

The royal office named 25 national groups which will be handed over to existing royal family vice-patrons or presidents as she comes to the end of her 90th year.

They include charities like the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and Save the Children UK, plus academic groups like the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Royal Geographic Society, as well as sporting bodies including the Rugby Football Union and the Lawn Tennis Association.

Elizabeth‘s husband Prince Philip also resigned from a number of patronages when he turned 90 in 2011.